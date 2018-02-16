How to Send Videos in Your Email Campaigns

Getting our prospects to notice, open and read our emails is an art form. It’s something we spend countless hours studying and optimizing. Needless to say, when we discover something that significantly boosts our email performance we pay attention.

Video has done exactly this. When marketers include a video in an email the clickthrough rate increases by more than 200%. Not too surprising really since we all love video! Brightcove’s Video Marketing Suite (VMS) is constantly evolving and now has made it easier than ever to start sending videos in your email campaigns.

From the Audience module’s “Publish to Email” screen, you can choose one of your landing page templates that you’ve created in Gallery. Next, choose which video you want to send, and Audience takes care of the rest. It even generates the thumbnail with a play button which you can resize in the UI.

Finally choose the the email campaign manager of your choice (Eloqua, Marketo, HubSpot, or Mailchimp for example) and audience will give you the embed code that includes the correct player, video, thumbnail with the play button on it -- and the the link to the correct landing page. Copy and paste that into your email template and you’re done. Kind of amazing isn’t it?

When you do all of this from Audience, that means your player is able to track each viewer by name/email address and report back to you who watched how much of which video. By doing this, you can group all of your viewers by how engaged they were and give each group the most appropriate response. For example, you could invite your most engaged viewers to your next webinar while you continue to nurture the others.

Want to try this out? If you’re currently a Video Marketing Suite customer, this is already available to you. So go play with it and have fun. If you just want to try this out but aren’t yet a customer, we’ll be more than happy to set up a trial account to let you play too.