5 Ways To Connect With Brightcove At IBC

Next month at IBC 2016 in Amsterdam, broadcasters will come together from around the globe to explore the latest innovations in the creation, management, and delivery of entertainment and news content. And, here at Brightcove, we are excited to be returning to showcase our continued innovation in online video. From our latest OTT initiatives, to new solutions for dynamic delivery plus live and social video, there is no shortage of exciting developments in support of broadcasters’ goals of driving audience reach and revenue across all platforms.

As the show edges nearer, here is a quick snapshot of all the great activities we have going on for you at this year’s IBC show:

Solutions In Action: Daily Demos From Brightcove And Our Partners

Each day at stand 5.B69 you will have the chance to see the latest innovations in online video from Brightcove and its partner network. Stop by at 11.30am daily to see our turnkey OTT solution, Brightcove OTT Flow - powered by Accedo, that enables the launch of OTT services across multiple platforms in a matter of weeks, with no upfront costs. We will also be showing sneak previews of our impressive new solutions for live and social video.

Furthermore, a number of our key partners including IRIS.TV, Cleeng, Nice People at Work and Vemba will be holding sessions to walk through their integrated solutions for Brightcove’s platform.

To view the demo schedule click here.

Customer Spotlight: MediaWorks NZ On Stage With Brightcove

Tom Cotter, Chief Information and Product Officer at Mediaworks NZ will be joining Brightcove’s VP of EMEA, Mark Blair on stage in a free of charge session to discuss using SSAI to overcome ad-blocking issues.

Sunday 11th September, 11am in the Technology In Action Theatre, located in Hall 3, Stand B22.

What Have You Been Up To?

IBC is a great time to catch-up and we want to hear all about your projects, new or existing, and explore how we can help you to enhance your video capabilities. The booth can get very busy, especially during peak show times so get ahead of the crowd by pre-scheduling a meeting with the Brightcove team here.

It's 5 O’Clock Somewhere - Drop By Our Happy Hour

With over 9,000 exhibitors across 8 halls, exploring IBC is no easy feat! Take the weight off for a few hours at our Happy Hour and enjoy drinks, snacks and video chat with your peers and the Brightcove Team. Register here.

Sunday 11th September, 4pm - 6pm on stand 5.B69

Run Off The Stroopwafels For Charity!

Brightcove is a proud sponsor of Elemental's 4k 4Charity for the fourth time. If you want to run for a great cause with the Brightcove team while in Amsterdam, learn more how you can register to participate here

We can’t wait to have our product, sales, marketing, engineering and global services teams from all over the world together with you to embrace all that IBC has to offer.

We look forward to seeing you in Amsterdam!