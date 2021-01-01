No results found

Brightcove University features on-demand, engaging courses so you can learn on your own time, at your own pace.

Class is in session

Enrolling now
With on-demand courses and hands-on exercises, this university is built to engage all types of students.
Learn from the best
Our courses are led by true Brightcove experts. Need help? Students can message them anytime with questions and feedback.
Test your knowledge
Built-in quizzes and activities reinforce the knowledge and skills you pick up during the course—you’ll really know your stuff.

Our courses include:

Introduction to Video Cloud
Learn the ins and outs of Video Cloud with this course. By the end, you’ll be comfortable working with our industry-leading software.
Intro to Gallery
Learn about Gallery, our solution that creates beautiful video experiences that capture viewers and fully engage them with your video content.

FAQS

How do I access Brightcove University?
If you are already logged into Brightcove Studio, simply click “Brightcove University” in the Support menu. If you aren’t logged in, click here and get started!
What if I don’t have a Video Cloud account?
Great question. Start a free Video Cloud trial today or talk to us about getting started.
How long are the courses?
Each course includes a series of modules that are each less than ten minutes long. You can always save your place and come back later to complete the course on your own time