Supercharge Your Video Marketing

Video is the Present and Future of Effective Marketing

Video is outpacing everything else when it comes to fostering engaging relationships between businesses and their customers, and leading marketers are taking note. They’re integrating video into every step of the customer journey and seeing an increase in lead generation, conversions, loyalty, and referrals.

More Companies are Making Video the Centerpiece of their Marketing Strategy

How are they doing it? The marketers really winning with video are those who are making it a holistic part of their strategy. Companies like SAS, Xero, HCSS, and ANA are using video across the entire spectrum of marketing activities and integrating it into their CRM platforms. This allows them to easily incorporate video into web pages, social channels, emails, and newsletters. Plus, they are able to track all of their results in one place.