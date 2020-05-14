‘Unapologetically’ Making History with Revry TV

What happens when you take a highly creative, unique, and resilient group of people and give them a stage to truly celebrate and share their authentic selves? For niche streaming services like Revry TV®, you get a chance to cultivate a diverse community of liberated storytellers.

As the world becomes increasingly digital, the opportunities for certain communities to create, share, and watch content tailored to their interests are becoming more readily available, giving a voice to those who were unable to tell their stories before. For members of the LGBTQ community, this rang especially true when Revry launched the first ever queer streaming service, Revry TV, with unique content created by queer people for queer people.

With a goal of creating a one-stop shop, Revry introduced a global platform powered by Brightcove that would act as the foundation for queer content creators everywhere, streaming everything from original television series, top music videos and binge-worthy podcasts.

As important as it was for Revry to be the first in the history of streaming media to create a safe space for the LGBTQ community to share their stories, they also sought to create a premium streaming experience for their audience – an experience that was capable of reaching people from every corner of the globe to connect, inspire, and celebrate a diverse community.

A community that bonds over one key value in life: being “unapologetically” yourself.

Through Brightcove’s powerful streaming technology, Revry is able to spread this message, along with some truly creative content, to over 225 million homes in more than 110 countries around the world. And for those concerned about reaching into their pockets, Revry partnered with Brightcove to expand its subscription offerings, giving viewers options as simple as free with ads or pay-to-play monthly memberships.

Video has proven time and time again to be one of the most powerful tools to help give individuals a voice in a noisy world. And with Brightcove’s unmatched scalability, the dream of bringing authentic and affordable entertainment to audiences everywhere is a dream that can be realized.