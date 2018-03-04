PLAY 2018 Speaker Series - Zach Shaw

Welcome to our fifth post of the #PLAY2018 speaker blog series. Here, we’ll introduce some of our guest speakers and scheduled sessions for this year’s event. If you’ve already registered to attend, this series will give you a better understanding of what’s in store. If you haven’t yet registered, this series will hopefully inspire you to join us in May!

What better way to start your day than with a little coffee talk? I recently sat down with Zach Shaw, director of software engineering at Brightcove, to sip some brew and chat about his upcoming sessions at PLAY. This year, Zach will be moderating three separate panels focusing on Brightcove’s Player 6, Brightcove’s backend technology and scalability, and some of Brightcove’s more advanced technical features. We also talked about a few of his current projects and debated whether pizza or doughnuts serve as the better brain food.

Before joining Brightcove, Zach spent 15 years honing his engineering expertise, working for such companies as Icosystem and Liberty Mutual. He also founded the Boston Software Craftsmanship Group to help fellow software developers excel in their field.

Watch to learn more about Zach, his engineering work, and another one of his creative passions.



Hear more from Zach and discover Brightcove’s latest tech innovations at these three PLAY sessions:

