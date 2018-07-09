New Product Updates: Live, SSAI, New Player Editor, Gallery Personalization
Features & Updates 9/7/2018
As we prepare for IBC in Amsterdam this week, let’s catch up on some of the latest innovations shipped by our product organization. In this product update video, see what’s new for helping you deliver high performance and profitable video experiences.
If you’re interested in learning more, these links go deeper on the topics mentioned.
- New Studio Live Module
- Server Side Ad Insertion is GA within Video Cloud.
- Dynamic Delivery is enabled for all customers. Why should you adopt it?
- New Player Editor [Requires Video Cloud login]
- Beta Program for Gallery’s new personalization features
- OTT Flow: news on new user analytics and in-app video trailers
Hope you’re as excited about these updates as we are. Let’s meet up at IBC to hear about what you’re shipping and how we might be able to help.