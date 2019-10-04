NAB 2019 Vlog Series: The benefits of vlogging for marketers

As a senior product specialist at Brightcove, I’m very excited to have the privilege of attending this year’s NAB Show, an annual event that brings together industry leaders and innovators from around the world to discuss the latest groundbreaking technology and today’s disruptive trends.

While I’m here, I’ll be creating daily vlogs that will give you a firsthand peek into what it’s like to attend NAB.

Check out my first NAB vlog to see me touching down in Las Vegas, and hear my thoughts on the benefits of vlogging for marketers:

Be sure to follow along the rest of the week for more daily vlogs that will give you a behind-the-scenes look into the NAB live stream, our team’s interviews with industry experts, and more!