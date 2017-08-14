Brightcove Takes the TVNZ App to More Devices and Screens with Launch on Google Chromecast

There has been a huge spike in the adoption of OTT devices in the past few years as smart TVs, gaming consoles, and digital media players like Chromecast and Apple TV become our devices of choice for media consumption. Broadcasters need to rethink traditional methods of delivery to cater to the appetites of audiences who are increasingly consuming content across every type of screen.

Compromising quality viewing experiences is not an option — viewers expect the same experience regardless of how, when, and where they are watching content. That’s why TVNZ, New Zealand’s leading free-to-air broadcaster, has extended its partnership with Brightcove to make its video streaming service for the TVNZ app available on Google Chromecast. Brightcove already helps TVNZ deliver premium viewing experiences to devices including Android, iOS, Playstation, Xbox, and Samsung Smart TVs and is now providing the same quality experience for Google Chromecast.

TVNZ’s expansion means it can now leverage Brightcove’s server-side ad insertion technology (SSAI) to deliver superior TV-like digital video experiences to more viewers. With the addition of TVNZ for Google Chromecast, Brightcove’s SSAI is now used across all AVOD broadcasters in New Zealand, opening up a whole new world of commercial opportunities for broadcasters on more platforms.

For consumers, it means TVNZ viewers can now watch their favourite shows through the app via Chromecast with the same ease and superior experience as they would if watching it direct from their TV.

The revamped TVNZ app brings together Live TV and OnDemand viewing, making it a one-stop destination for all video content available across platforms and devices.

Brightcove is continuing to work with TVNZ to develop better video streaming solutions. Look out for the launch of an Apple TV app later this year!