Brightcove Continues APAC Expansion, Opens New Country Headquarters in Sydney, Australia

We are very happy to announce that Brightcove has opened a new country headquarters in Sydney, Australia. With more than 30 customers already in Australia and New Zealand, Brightcove this week unveiled plans to deepen the company's investment and commitment in the market with a new corporate office and key executive appointments.

At a press event this week, Brightcove introduced the appointments of ex-Adobe and Macromedia veteran Mark Blair as Senior Director, Asia Pacific, and Peter Graves as Regional Sales Director, formerly of Different and analyst house Frost & Sullivan. Blair and Graves will report to Dennis Rose, Brightcove’s vice president for the Asia-Pacific region.

Brightcove was joined at the event by flagship customers, including online marketing leaders realestate.com.au and AussieBum.

These customers, along with more than 60 representatives from the country’s leading media companies, brand marketers, and interactive agencies, joined the Brightcove team for a celebration to mark the official launch of Brightcove in Australia.

Commenting on the launch, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer, Jeremy Allaire, said: “Australia is an exciting and fast-growing market for online video with demand coming from nearly every sector of industry and society. With the launch of local operations and a great new team in Sydney, we are excited to roll out our latest platform innovations to help customers and partners across the country take advantage of the online video opportunity across website destinations, social networks, and connected devices.”

Sydney is the second country headquarters to open in APAC this month, following last week's launch in Seoul, South Korea.



