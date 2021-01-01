Founded in 2007, WillowTree, Inc.® is a mobile solutions specialist and a leader in application strategy, UX design and development across all major mobile platforms including iOS, Android, and Mobile Web.

WillowTree provides custom mobile, tablet, and tv application design & development services for leading media companies. WillowTree works with Brightcove to provide best-in-class video encoding and streaming solutions and deliver smooth, scalable solutions for their clients.

Our entirely in-house team of experienced designers, developers, and QA testers deliver best-in-class user experiences. Notable clients include Johnson & Johnson, GE, The American Red Cross, AOL, the VERGE, Barclays Center, Game Show Network, and PepsiCo.