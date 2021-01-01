Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Smartcom:tv is a full-service online video production house. We work strategically with clients to develop sucessfull Web TV, Live Webcast, Corporate Communication and Marketing messages. Our core competence are all things related to successfull development and deployment of online video strategies. Yearly, Smartcom:tv delivers more than 250 online video/webcast productions for the most demanding clients in the Norwegian market.

Although Smartcom:tv maintains competence on several online video plattforms, Brightcove is our recommended destination for all VoD and live streaming solutions. Employing Brightcove Video Cloud along with Zencoder we deliver live productions of quarterly result presentations for listed companies. Other live productions include major conferences, marketing events, press conferences, and sports/cultural events. Web TV and VoD productions include e-learning intiatives, internal news broadcasts, marketing and commercial Web TV productions. Brightcove technologies underpin all our endeavours.