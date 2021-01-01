We are project based and we cost out each project individually.
SimuLyve®
Partner Overview
MBM Productions International

SimuLyve® has changed the way corporations meet. Instead of a slide phone call meeting, which is typical of most all webcasts, SimuLyve is a worldwide network that produces videos that look and feel like in-person meetings. These videos are then broadcast live to a virtual audience or placed On Demand in the SimuLyve cloud powered by Brightcove’s streaming technology.
Integration Overview
SimuLyve® streams video that is stored on Brightcove in two ways, one through the SimuLyve On Demand Video Cloud and secondly live through SimuLyve’s proprietary instance of Adobe Connect® utilizing specialty SimuLyve “pods” that pull video stored on Brightcove.
Features & Benefits
All users of SimuLyve® benefit from Brightcove’s streaming video service by utilizing the products of SimuLyve® as SimuLyve is powered, “under the hood” by Brightcove.