Company Overview:

Ramp bietet Video-Bereitstellungslösungen der nächsten Generation an, mit deren Hilfe Unternehmen den größtmöglichen Nutzen aus Video-Inhalten ziehen können. Ramps Content-Delivery-Netzwerk für Unternehmen, AltitudeCDNTM, bietet einfaches und sicheres Multicasting und eine fortschrittliche Caching-Software, um den Video-Traffic hinter der Firewall zu optimieren. Das Ergebnis: hochwertige, stabile Übertragungen von praktisch jeder Video-Quelle ohne kostspielige Netzwerk-Upgrades oder eigene Infrastrukturen und kundenspezifische Video-Player. Viele Unternehmen aus den Forbes Global 2000, darunter führende Fortune-500-Firmen, profitieren von den Unternehmenslösungen von Ramp.

Product/Service Overview:

AltitudeCDN OmniCache is an HTTP(S) web proxy that retrieves and stores video content delivered by streaming protocols, such as MPEG, DASH and HLS. The cache creates local copies of video streams in optimal locations across the corporate network to greatly reduce the volume of video traffic traversing the WAN environment and maximize the playback quality for local viewers.

AltitudeCDNTM Multicast+ is a standards-based solution that brings multicast support to any live video deployment that uses HTTP Live Streaming (HLS). Multicast+ delivers high-quality and stable video transmissions without proprietary hardware infrastructure, customized players, or invasive peer-to-peer clients. Multicast+ takes live video streams in HLS/DASH or other widely-used formats and uses multicast protocol to transfer the stream to groups of users for viewing in any HLS or HTML5 compatible player or browser.

How the Integration Works:

Brightcove und Ramp sind eine Partnerschaft eingegangen, um Video Cloud- und AltitudeCDN-Lösungen zu integrieren. Damit soll der Video-Fluss innerhalb der Firmen-Firewall verwaltet und Unternehmenskunden ein großartiges Seherlebnis geboten werden.

The Brightcove-certified plugin for OmniCache makes integration a simple, one-time administrative process that does not require changes to any deployed video clients.

Similarly, integration with Multicast+ is as simple as as single setting that tells Multicast+ to source the video stream from Video Cloud.

Features and Benefits of the Integration: