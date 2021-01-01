Brightcove Integration is available on the Enterprise Plan (unlimited Pigeonhole usage for one year).
Pigeonhole Live is the live audience engagement tool that’s radically changing the way Fortune 500 companies, organisations, and education institutions engage with their audiences. It powers Live Q&A, Live Polls, and Surveys for events of any size, on any web browser.
Pigeonhole Live is easy to set up, and even easier for your audience to participate from their own smart devices. There is no need for any downloads or installations: your audience simply goes to www.pigeonhole.at and enters your event passcode.
The platform is used for real-time engagement at webinars and teleconferences, at internal events such as town halls, staff meetings, sales kick-offs, and all-hands. It is also used at external events including conferences, seminars, public forums, and customer engagement events.
Features and Benefits
Add Live Q&A to video
Live Q&A elevates your video streaming to a memorable interactive experience for your audience, and stretches your event ROI with actionable audience insights.
Run Live Polls for Instant Engagement
Make use of unlimited Multiple-Choice Polls, Correct Answer Polls, Open-Text Polls, and Word Cloud Polls to enhance your online event experience. Get creative with Live Polls to capture immediately the audience insights you need.
Interactive Agenda and Custom Branding
Organise your on-demand or livestream videos using Pigeonhole Live’s Interactive Agenda for a better user experience.
Brightcove Integration is available on the Enterprise Plan (unlimited Pigeonhole usage for one year).