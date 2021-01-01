Peer5 solves the network congestion problem that occurs during large corporate streaming events. When all employees try to watch the same video at the same time, the office Internet connection becomes saturated and unusable. Peer5 solves this problem by creating an efficient P2P mesh network within the corporate LAN that reduces the load on the ISP link by 80% to 95%. Because we leverage WebRTC to make the P2P connections, no additional software or hardware is needed - just a modern web browser. Peer5 is trusted by companies such as SAP, Adobe, Ebay, PWC, Deutsche Telekom and DXC to deliver their most important video events.

Produktübersicht

The Peer5 eCDN allows companies to scale their video delivery capacity by using computing resources that are already available in their office network.

With a traditional unicast streaming deployment (the BEFORE picture on the left), each viewer must use the office ISP link to create and maintain their own connection to the video server. As the number of concurrent viewers grows, so does the load on the ISP link. Eventually, the link becomes saturated, resulting in poor video quality, loss of productivity and user frustration.

Peer5 solves this problem by creating an efficient peer-to-peer mesh network within the corporate LAN that reduces the load on the ISP link by 80% to 95%. We automatically detect which users are watching the same stream and connect them to each other so they can share the underlying video segments over the LAN. Segments that are shared via the LAN don’t need to be downloaded via the ISP link, thereby greatly reducing that load.

In short, Peer5 decentralizes the video traffic and distributes the load. Each viewer contributes to the overall health of the stream by helping nearby peers. This peer-assisted architecture is inherently more scalable and resilient during large events. By adding monitoring, analytics, security and management, Peer5 ensures the highest quality streaming within corporate networks.

Integration Overview

Peer5 is a Javascript-only solution that integrates seamlessly with the Brightcove video player.

Please see this document for a detailed description of how to enable Peer5 for your Brightcove player.

Wichtige Vorteile