Novastream is a Brightcove Solution Partner in France specializing in online video/Web TV for On Demand or Live Streaming.



The company provides complete web solutions to help enterprise broadcast their video content online.

On Demand : personalized and dedicated Web TV for internal or external uses with complete back-office solution and training.

Complete SAAS Web Application to manage content based on Brightcove :

- Video Portal with SEO optimisation

- Video migration service (SAAS)

- Custom Player development

- Hosting and support