Partner Overview

Multipop enables anyone to add interactive content and commerce to video, increasing the value of every video view on all digital platforms.



Multipop is designed to be a core workflow tool that drives exponential revenue growth and consumer engagement.



We do this by enabling:

Direct and affiliate commerce,

New native and programmatic advertising,

Unique content marketing and integration,

Increases in page views.

Integration Overview

In minutes:

Add our Brightcove Plug-in to your player of choice

Upload videos individually or en masse

Author videos Multipop's templated content items within the Multipop editor.



Now it's instantly accessible across any web-based platform/device including mobile.



That's it!

Features & Benefits of Integration