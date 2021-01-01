Company Overview

A great webcast is so much more than just delivering audio and video. That’s why we created MAVLive, a complete webcast solution backed by massAV’s expert production and technical team. The service integrates your existing live event and video production communication with leading digital technology and mobile, social media, and cloud communications for a seamless and easy-to-use solution.

Integration Overview

MAVLive uses bonded hardware encoders as part of our production workflow to deliver video out of the venue and up to the Brightcove Video Cloud Live Module.

Features & Benefits of Integration

Our MAVLive team will create a fully customizable landing page experience within our Brightcove account or we will assist your team with your existing Brightcove account.

