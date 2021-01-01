LiveU sets the standard for high-quality and reliable live video acquisition, management and distribution over IP. LiveU's award-winning technology enables live video transmission from any location around the world with lightweight, easy-to-use equipment. LiveU offers a complete range of devices that include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimized for maximum video quality based on the available network conditions. For live video coverage anytime, anywhere, customers around the globe choose LiveU.

LiveU Solo allows content creators to engage with their audiences with dynamic live content that is delivered flawlessly online. Solo lets you get your camera in the middle of the action, without worrying about being at the mercy of the available bandwidth. Solo provides the ability to produce engaging content consistently, even while the camera is mobile. Solo puts the ability of producing great content in everyone’s hands without worrying about unreliable or erratic bandwidth conditions.

Built on LiveU's award-winning IP-bonding technology, Solo brings affordable, high quality, "plug & play" live streaming to the online market. You can now offer the best live online viewing experience to your audience easily by connecting Solo directly to your Brightcove account. This now opens the door for content creators of all sizes to bring unique live content to audiences everywhere.

Features & Benefits

Solo also includes LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol, which is integrated with the Solo encoder. This allows Solo to deliver consistent and high-quality live video streams with the lowest latency possible, even in the most unpredictable network conditions.

All-in-one solution – HDMI connector, SDI connector, internal battery and screen all in a small, lightweight device

Versatility – Use Solo with a compact camera or a shoulder mount. Just attach it to your camera or strap it to your belt

End-to-end solution – a complete live streaming solution, Solo uses a web and mobile friendly management interface to connect directly to your Brightcove account for distribution

IP-bonding – LiveU already supports hundreds of top tier broadcasters with professional live bonding solutions. We’ve now made IP-bonding available for everyone

Integration Overview

Solo is a breed apart from basic encoders on the market today for online streaming. Why? Because Solo:

Includes broadcast quality IP-bonding for 4 interfaces - 2 cellular + WiFi + Ethernet

Provides complete wireless mobility with an internal battery and small size

Has both HDMI and SDI inputs

Offers plug-and-play ease of use - stream directly to Brightcove

Integrates LiveU Reliable Transport to dynamically adapt live streams ensuring content is delivered without buffering, slowing or loss of quality

For more information, support and documentation on how to order Solo and set up with your Brightcove account visit get.liveu.tv/gosolo