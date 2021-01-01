Innovid delivers immersive advertising anywhere. Founded in 2007, we provide visionary marketers with the tools to create, deliver, and measure video campaigns, in any format, on any screen, publisher, or ad network. iRoll® brings alive this new dimension of online video, reimagining the possibilities for interactive engagement across multiple screens to capture consumer curiosity and draw the viewer deep into the brand experience.

Innovid’s iRoll® brings a whole new dimension to video, connecting the power of TV with the interactivity of the web. As online video usage increases – 180 million Americans watched over 33 billion videos in June 2012 (comScore) – Innovid provides brands with advanced technology to create powerful, immersive experiences that lead to consumer activation across screens. Innovid supports all of the IAB Digital Video Rising Stars ad formats. iRoll is integrated across top premium publishers and ALL of the top ad networks in the United States. In fact, 77% of US video inventory is iRoll enabled and 100% is Innovid ad serving enabled.

Features and Benefits

Run interactive and/or dynamic video formats across all screens.

Integration Overview

Customers with support for VAST can run pre-roll and dynamic video in their player. Customers with support for VPAID on the desktop can run our interactive ad formats. Mobile interactive formats are also available for web and in-app.