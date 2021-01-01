Customers can leverage Brightcove's built in Fastly CDN integration or BYO (Bring Your Own) CDN services. To learn more about BYO CDN, contact sales@fastly.com
Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables users to create great digital experiences quickly, securely and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to end-users as possible. Our edge cloud platform takes advantage of the modern internet, and is designed both for programmability and to support agile software development.
We operate a single, high performance network for content delivery, video, load balancing, DDoS mitigation, WAF, and bot detection. Our platform was designed to be self-service, which enables customers to have full visibility and control over their configurations. We also offer fully-managed, white glove professional services for customers that would like dedicated engineering support.
Fastly works with the best of the internet, serving 12 trillion requests each month. Leading brands like The New York Times, uboTV, Pinterest, New Relic, Yelp, and Stripe trust Fastly’s edge cloud capabilities to provide instant, personalized, and secure global experiences that exceed customer expectations.
Integration Overview
Fastly partners with Brightcove to provide best in class content delivery that empowers exceptional user experiences. Our joint solution streamlines the processing, management, and secure delivery of media at scale. This results in faster time to market, increased innovation, and more engaged end users.
Features & Benefits of Integration
- Global scale: With 100 Tbps of network capacity, we can handle even the largest events and traffic spikes with ease. Global capacity for Fastly’s network as of June 30, 2020.
- Real-time logs & analytics: Stream our logs and analytics within seconds to the endpoint of your choice so you can uncover business insights as they happen.
- Full-featured API: Use our API to seamlessly integrate Fastly into your technology stack and automated CI / CD workflows to boost your team's efficiency.
- Instant purge: Invalidate content globally in milliseconds, so you can ensure your customers are seeing the most up-to-date content. On Fastly’s network, mean purge time is 150 milliseconds globally.
- Self-serve configurations: Modify, deploy, and rollback configurations yourself in seconds so you can stay agile and iterate as needed.
- Media Shield: Optimize your multi-CDN deployment while cutting costs and delivering exceptional user experiences.
