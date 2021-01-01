Partner Overview

Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables users to create great digital experiences quickly, securely and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to end-users as possible. Our edge cloud platform takes advantage of the modern internet, and is designed both for programmability and to support agile software development.

We operate a single, high performance network for content delivery, video, load balancing, DDoS mitigation, WAF, and bot detection. Our platform was designed to be self-service, which enables customers to have full visibility and control over their configurations. We also offer fully-managed, white glove professional services for customers that would like dedicated engineering support.

Fastly works with the best of the internet, serving 12 trillion requests each month. Leading brands like The New York Times, uboTV, Pinterest, New Relic, Yelp, and Stripe trust Fastly’s edge cloud capabilities to provide instant, personalized, and secure global experiences that exceed customer expectations.

Integration Overview

Fastly partners with Brightcove to provide best in class content delivery that empowers exceptional user experiences. Our joint solution streamlines the processing, management, and secure delivery of media at scale. This results in faster time to market, increased innovation, and more engaged end users.

Features & Benefits of Integration