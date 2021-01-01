Chatroll is a leading provider of cross-platform, real-time interactive solutions. Chatroll's live event platform enables organizations of all types and sizes to reach bigger audiences, communicate more effectively, and grow revenue through engaging chat-based social experiences across web and mobile.

Chatroll enables interactive, social experiences during online events where audience participation, communication and collaboration are critical. By combining Chatroll with Brightcove, you can transform live video streams into interactive social events.

Creating an interactive online event is the most effective way for organizations to reach, engage and call their audiences to action. Whether it's for marketing, education, collaboration or entertainment, social interaction turns viewers into participants and participants into advocates.

Chatroll provides the real-time cloud-computing infrastructure and management control systems to help you reach, engage and analyze your audience easily, in the following ways:

Reach

Reach your entire audience across web, mobile and IPTV with HTML5

Grow your audience virally with deep social network integration and viral event promotion tools

Deploy in under 60 seconds and scale on-demand with Software-as-a-Service delivery

Connect with your existing CMS or custom platform using the Single Sign-On API

Engage

Deepen audience engagement and turn viewers into participants with real-time interaction and live chat

Control user content with powerful moderation tools, real-time content filters and fine-grained access controls

Increase revenue and create effective calls to action with custom, behaviorally-targeting ads

Build and leverage your brand with white-labeled UI and flexible CSS customization

Analyze

Understand audience engagement, interactions and ROI with powerful social analytics

Save event and replay on demand with automatic archives

Over 50,000 leading edge organizations worldwide depend on Chatroll to realize their mission-critical objectives using live interactive events. Contact a Brightcove or Chatroll representative and get started today!

Features and Benefits