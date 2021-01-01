Built in partnership with top global media sites, Chartbeat Publishing was designed to help online teams connect the right content with the right audience at the right time. Our real-time analytics platform measures your audience’s time and attention—how long visitors spend actively reading, writing, watching—so you know what content is resonating with your visitors.

As part of the Chartbeat Publishing ecosystem, the Video Dashboard makes it easy to understand your video in context—when and where you’re capturing viewers’ attention, and how your videos impact their overall experience on your website.

Features & Benefits

Once you integrate Chartbeat Publishing with your Brightcove player, you’ll gain access to the real-time Chartbeat Video Dashboard and its historical companion, the Daily Video Perspective. These tools are designed to surface new opportunities and highlight the impact of each video.

Use the Video Dashboard to see: