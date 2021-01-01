CaptionHub is a subscription pricing model, with no setup fee. Please contact us for our latest rate card.
CaptionHub is a collaborative cloud platform for transcribing, captioning and translating captions for video and audio using speech recognition, AI and an advanced proprietary workflow editor. Captions are frame accurate and using Natural Captions Technology to produce captions that ‘flow’ as humans speak. CaptionHub auto-generates captions and massively reduces turnaround time whilst producing perfect subtitles.
Integration Overview
The CaptionHub integration for Brightcove was released in August 2018. The round trip integration allows CaptionHub users to select videos from Brightcove. Videos can then be auto-transcribed and auto-translated into 55 languages, instantly. Caption Hub's powerful workflow editor allows individuals and teams to edit, manage, approve and publish subtitles directly back to Brightcove.
1. Ensure you CaptionHub account is synced with your Brightcove account. Your CaptionHub SuperUser can set this up, or alternatively submit a ticket here: https://captionhub.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/requests/new and your request will be actioned within a few hours.
2. In your CaptionHub Dashboard, select "Brightcove" from the "New Video" drop down.
3. Once your video has been captioned appropriately, select "Publish" to send your caption sets to Brightcove.
Features & Benefits of Integration
Demo Video
CaptionHub is a subscription pricing model, with no setup fee. Please contact us for our latest rate card.