Preismodell

Integration Package

The WordPress Integration Package by 10up offers setup support for Brightcove Video Connect customers, including installation, configuration, and debugging services for the Brightcove Video Connect plugin. As part of the fixed ­fee Integration Package, 10up will:

Install and configure the settings of the Brightcove Video Connect plugin.

Provide a comprehensive demo and walkthrough of the Brightcove Video Connect plugin.

Conduct front end and WordPress admin side testing of the integration.

Identify and create a remediation plan for application and server level issues.

Provide basic developer support, including access to Senior Web Engineers for questions.

Custom Integration Package

Brightcove customers with a deeper need for Brightcove integration / configuration may benefit from additional engineering support and strategic consulting.

Custom Integration Packages are priced and scoped on a per project basis, with services provided directly by 10up. With engineering, design, and strategy experience ranging from enterprise media outlets to multinational corporations to small businesses, 10up is well positioned to help your organization achieve their custom video integration goals. As an example, your business may require:

Responsive Web Design for Mobile

Ensure your Brightcove videos are easily accessible on any device.

Custom Engineering

Does your organization require a more customized implementation of the Brightcove experience? Whether you need tools to improve efficiency or a complete overhaul of the experience to match organizational expectations, 10up is able and ready to effectively execute on your needs.

Custom Workflow

10up will work with you to assess your existing workflow and assist you in making improvements to support the addition of video, without disrupting your day­to­day authoring experience.

Migration & Upgrade

If you’re still working with the old Brightcove plugin, 10up can help architect and execute a migration plan designed to bring you the newest iteration while preserving existing content.

Security & Compliance

If your organization has strict security and / or compliance needs, 10up can help your team identify potential threats, verify standards compliance, or even help create a security policy for your implementation.