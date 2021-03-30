Kontakt
Smart Retail: Powering The Nation’s Digital Economy Malaysia 2021

Mar 30, 2021-Mar 31, 2021Virtual Event

Overview

Online - timings per day:

30th March
9:30am to 12noon
2:30-4:00pm

31st March
9.30am to 12noon
2pm to 4.30pm

The Smart Retail Malaysia: Powering Nation’s Digital Economy is Malaysia premier industry events focused on enabling digitally-fueled retail businesses to accelerate growth in the new Malaysia 5.0 digital economy. Topics to be covered include retail in 2021, customer experience, eCommerce and digital marketing. Join the session hosted by Greg Armshaw at Brightcove as he details the top five strategies to adopt to ensure eCommerce success in 2021.

