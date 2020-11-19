Redefine Your Growth Strategy with Video

2020 has been a year of evolution. From schooling to employee communications, industry trade shows to performing arts, even how we grocery shop evolved this year. Organizations worldwide are harnessing the power of video to sustain communication and fuel growth in a new way.

During this session, our panel of experts will walk through what video means to them, and how they are going to take their video strategy to the next level in 2021.

We’ll cover topics including:

- How does video fit in an overall strategy?

- How are they using video to grow?

- How video provides a richer experience?