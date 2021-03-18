Changing The Game: Why Sports Streaming Is On The Rise

Overview

Can sports streamers regain their “Big Mo?” Or, will there be a post-pandemic hangover? Before Covid-19 changed the game (pun intended), sports streaming was growing faster than ever before — but when live sports were forced to shut down, audiences started looking for other entertainment. As we start to glimpse the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, what’s the outlook for sports streamers? How can sports organizations regain their momentum using both live and VOD content? Come find out.