Kontakt
Demo
Probekonto

CASBAA OTT Roundtable

Mar 3, 2017-Feb 17, 2017Mumbai

Overview

An extension of CASBAA's OTT series, this event in Mumbai will take the form of roundtable forums. Join the Brightcove Asia team as we look at how OTT has revolutionised the video consumption experience in India.
Still haven't found what you're looking for?

Ready to get started?