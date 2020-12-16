div[class='events-list-row a-star-filled-evening-of-stories,-songs,-and-holiday-cheer'] .event-icon i{ display:none !important}; div[class='events-list-row a-star-filled-evening-of-stories,-songs,-and-holiday-cheer'] .event-icon .icon-hex{display:none !important;} div[class='events-list-row a-star-filled-evening-of-stories,-songs,-and-holiday-cheer'] .event-icon{ background: url(https://images.ctfassets.net/ov6oufbwq1qf/4cqVpxlVmHGcCNdaG4JpCB/a19fabf4dc69176ca601312e23c5855a/Holiday\_Logo\_Blue\_Cyan\_landscape.png?w=200); height: 80px; background-size: contain; background-repeat: no-repeat;}

Featuring Jack Black, Michael J. Fox, Annaleigh Ashford, Tori Kelly, Lana Condor, the Boston Pops, and more, this virtual event will benefit Ronald McDonald House New York and Los Angeles, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Streaming nationwide throughout the U.S.