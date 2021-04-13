Brightcove Announces Virtual Events for Business: A Broadcast-Quality Video Solution for Team-Level, Departmental, and Enterprise-Wide Events

BOSTON, April 13, 2021 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced the availability of Virtual Events for Business, an intuitive easy-to-use virtual event solution for highly repeatable, mid-sized events within the enterprise.

Virtual Events for Business is a virtual event creation, marketing, and delivery platform designed to easily service the rapidly expanding number of events hosted across the enterprise. The solution offers customizable event templates, interactive calls to action, post-event archiving, multi-device support, and attendee interactivity features, as well as live clipping of event video to multiple social media channels. Additionally, Virtual Events for Business includes Zoom and Microsoft Teams integrations, and a registration connector for Cvent and user engagement analytics.

The virtual events market will continue to grow as marketers, communications, and human resources professionals rely on connecting with their audiences. As discussed in eMarketer’s The Rise of Virtual Business Events, “When most B2B marketers pivoted to virtual events, investments in the tools, technology, talent, and infrastructure needed to execute a digital production increased. By 2030, the global virtual events industry will grow nearly tenfold, from $78 billion in 2019 to $774 billion, according to Grand View Research estimates.”

The pandemic was an accelerator and a disrupter to events of all forms. As companies moved events to a virtual setting out of need, they found considerable business benefits in terms of higher attendance and reach, as well as the perpetuation and reuse of content—all leading to greater ROI for these events. This indicates that virtual events will remain a significant part of communications and marketing strategies even post-COVID.

“As a marketer, I am excited to bring our award-winning technology to enterprises to allow them to build comprehensive, ongoing virtual engagement strategies,” said Jennifer Griffin Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, Brightcove. “Whether these engagement moments are to educate franchisees, communicate to employees, generate new business pipeline, or manage executive briefings with key clients, enterprises need a solution that is repeatable and allows them to maximize global reach. With Virtual Events for Business, organizations can deliver exceptional virtual experiences to viewers reliably and securely without sacrificing the viewer experience.”

Virtual Events for Business is currently being offered as an annual subscription for new Brightcove customers, or as a platform addition for existing customers. To learn more, visit the Brightcove website brightcove.com/en/virtual-events-experience/.

