TV Guide Broadband & Brightcove Announce Agreement for Syndication of Internet Video

February 12, 2007 (Los Angeles, CA and Cambridge, MA) - TV Guide, the most trusted brand in television guidance, and Brightcove, the Internet TV pioneer, today announced that TV Guide Broadband will use Brightcove to publish and manage online video for syndication to Web site affiliates across the Internet. In addition, TV Guide Broadband's video channel on Brightcove.com offers users fresh entertainment-focused video content, including: TV Guide's recommendations for the best shows, movies and music on TV; interviews with today's favorite stars; behind-the-scenes footage of the hottest TV shows; and highlights from TV Guide Channel's live programming such as Red Carpet interviews at the major Hollywood awards shows. In addition to Brightcove.com, TV Guide Broadband is available on AOL Video and Google Video.

"TV Guide Broadband is specially created for the legions of TV fans looking for great entertainment programming and TV guidance through the immediacy of online video," said Ryan O'Hara, president of TV Guide Channel. "Working with Brightcove allows us to syndicate our entertainment content to thousands of sites across the Web, while enabling us to control the look, feel and presentation of TV Guide Broadband so it is consistent with our brand."

Highlights of TV Guide Broadband shows available on Brightcove this month are: American Idol Special, behind-the-scenes scoop on the American Idol auditions hosted by TV Guide Channel's Kimberly Caldwell, a season two American Idol finalist, and Rosanna Tavarez; TV Guide's Top TV Searches, an upcoming special that reveals the most searched television shows on the Web, including several TV hits and some surprises; and Red Carpet celebrity interviews at upcoming Grammy(R) Awards and Academy Awards' hosted by Joan and Melissa Rivers.

"We are excited to be partnering with TV Guide to extend the distribution of their highly sought-after celebrity coverage through Internet video syndication," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer, Brightcove. "By using Brightcove, TV Guide can bring video content directly to its audience in an experience that communicates its brand, extends its reach through affiliate partner sites, and delivers new sources of revenue for its ad-supported platform."

TV Guide Broadband is an online video service that provides a mix of original, on demand content and the best of programming from the TV Guide Channel. TV Guide Broadband users can sample, catch-up, and preview the best of television, movies, and music through its original, "bite-size" programming. The service also offers up-close and personal interviews with the biggest stars in Hollywood and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the most popular shows on television produced by the TV Guide Channel.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is the market-leading Internet video partner for international news and entertainment businesses, including British Sky Broadcasting (Sky), Discovery Communications Inc., Dow Jones & Company, Inc., MTV Networks, The New York Times Company, Reuters, Sony BMG, Time Life, TMZ.com, Warner Music Group, and Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.

About TV Guide Channel

TV Guide Channel reaches nearly 80 million homes and is the premier television entertainment network for viewers seeking the latest information on the best programs, hottest stars and latest trends on television. Headquartered in the heart of Hollywood at its TV Guide Studios, the network combines original programming with comprehensive program listings information - all of which deliver on viewers' need for an entertaining and easy guide to what's on TV. TV Guide Channel is owned and operated by TV Guide Networks, Inc., a subsidiary of Gemstar-TV Guide International, Inc.

About Gemstar-TV Guide

Gemstar-TV Guide International, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GMST) is a leading media, entertainment and technology company that develops, licenses, markets and distributes technologies, products and services targeted at the television guidance and entertainment needs of consumers worldwide. The Company's businesses include: television media and publishing properties; interactive program guide services and products; and technology and intellectual property licensing. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.gemstartvguide.com.

