PPTV Selects Brightcove Video Cloud to Power Thailand’s First Digital Terrestrial Television Video-On-Demand Content in High Definition

SINGAPORE, September 22, 2016__Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, has been selected by PPTV, a Thailand-based Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), to power its video-on-demand (VOD) content in high-definition (HD), making them the first DTT to do so in the country. With Brightcove Video Cloud, PPTV leverages an industry-leading online video platform to offer consumers HD VOD access across multiple devices.

Owned by Bangkok Media and Broadcasting Co. Ltd, PPTV’s linear offering was launched in 2014 to provide Thai audiences with an assortment of HD television programs including news and current affairs, entertainment programs, drama series and world class sports content 24 hours a day. In January 2016, PPTV launched its over-the-top (OTT) offering with VOD content and without any geo-restrictions. By disabling geo-restriction policies, PPTV was able to reach Thai audiences outside the country.

With Brightcove, PPTV can now look to deliver an ad-supported VOD experience across multiple connected devices with Brightcove’s server-side ad insertion technology. Metadata-driven ad insertions and built-in integrations with leading ad networks will now boost PPTV’s advancement into creating personalized viewing experiences, especially on mobile devices where a rapidly increasing amount of Thai audiences are consuming video.

Chutintra Wattanakul, New Media Director of PPTV said, “As media consumption shifts toward mobile, we felt it was critical to distribute our content on these platforms. We partnered with Brightcove to leverage their technology to power our HD OTT VOD service and deliver a seamless,TV-like video experience to our viewers. Furthermore, we are also confident of offering viewers premium video quality of the world class sports content available on PPTV through Brightcove’s Video Cloud. Our need to go live quickly required working with a partner like Brightcove that offers a one-stop solution that includes video player, transcoding and a Content Delivery Network (CDN). Brightcove’s proven track record of working with some of the world’s leading media companies, as well as top tier media companies in Thailand, was also something we took into consideration.”

Tomer Azenkot, Vice President, Brightcove Asia said, "PPTV’s move to extend the linear TV experience across mobile devices is timely as Thailand is categorised as a ‘mobile first’ nation among many other Southeast Asian countries when it comes to internet and social media access. Offering content via OTT is a natural progression for content publishers like PPTV and we are excited to help them grow and scale their audience. Our cooperation with PPTV proves our continued success and growth of our customer base in Thailand, and we continue to expand our footprint in the regional Asian market.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has nearly 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visitwww.brightcove.com.

About PPTV HD 360

PPTV HD 36 is a Digital Terrestrial Television that broadcasts in high definition in Thailand and operates under Bangkok Media and Broadcasting Co., Ltd. PPTV HD 36 commenced its broadcast on April 7, 2014. PPTV HD 36’s assortment of programs include news and current affairs, entertainment programs, drama series and world class live sports content. It is the only DTT broadcaster in Thailand that brings to the Thai audience live broadcasts of world class sports content, namely the English Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Calcio Serie A on Free TV. PPTV HD 36 is available on channel 36 and via live streaming at www.pptvthailand.com. Viewers also have access to PPTV HD 36 while they are on the go via PPTV Beyond mobile application that is available for download both on the iOS and Android platform.

