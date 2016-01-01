Mobile MUM Launches Mobile ‘Edutainment Service’ for Children with Brightcove Online Video Platform

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., February 24, 2011 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that Mobile MUM has chosen its platform to launch a new edutainment service for children. The interactive content, delivered across Apple and Android devices via Brightcove’s online video platform, includes a host of popular, family-oriented shows licensed from NCircle Entertainment, the nation’s largest independent distributor of children’s programming.

Mobile MUM has launched its online subscription-based service with an expansive library of highly popular children’s content, including The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That, Sid the Science Kid, Pocoyo, Mighty Machines, Animal Atlas, Busytown Mysteries, Pajanimals, Noonbury and the Super 7, Chloe’s Closet, Will & Dewitt, Hopla, and Dive Olly Dive.

“Mobile MUM is the first truly interactive kids’ environment for mobile devices that mixes the best in video content with games to help entertain and educate children,” said Tim Capper, president of Mobile MUM. “Mobile MUM takes the heat off of Mom and Dad, and provides children with some of the same high quality programming they can watch on their TV or DVD via mobile devices,” adds Capper. “Brightcove makes it possible for Mobile MUM subscribers to easily access high quality video on the Web and across popular Apple and Android mobile devices, enabling us to enjoy the broadest possible audience reach for our content.”

Mobile MUM services are accessed by downloading a free application for the iPad, iPhone or Android, and signing up for unlimited usage of the programming via a monthly subscription service. With Brightcove, Mobile MUM has access to the most comprehensive and advanced features for publishing and distributing its video content, including a range of out-of-the-box mobile video solutions that make it easy to expand video initiatives to popular mobile devices and platforms like the iPad, iPhone® and Android devices. The Brightcove platform’s Smart Players automatically detect the devices viewing Mobile MUM content and deliver the appropriate HTML5 or Adobe® Flash® format to ensure the best user experience possible.

“It is exciting to see organizations like Mobile MUM launch new video-rich apps that just work thanks to Brightcove and our commitment to removing the complexity associated with publishing across multiple platforms and devices,” said Jeff Whatcott, senior vice president of marketing at Brightcove. “Mobile MUM is an exciting development for children and parents alike, and we look forward to helping the organization expand its capabilities and video offerings in the future.”

Mobile MUM’s subscription service includes hundreds of hours of TV episodes, and a host of educational, interactive games for children. New programming will be added throughout the year, with exciting new games and video content for kids to enjoy. Mobile MUM is available to parents and children for $3.99 monthly, and consumers can also try it for free for 30 days at www.mobilemum.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Mobile MUM:

Mobile MUM Inc. is a privately held startup in Dallas spun out of VisionWise Inc., an established creator and producer of interactive children’s content for pre-school and early elementary education. The company is “Building the Most Fun Kids Environment Ever” using the finest video content and educational platforms and games for kids. The Mobile MUM team has more than 70 years of unique experience combining children’s home entertainment brands with exciting and educational games for the digital environment, and in mobile communications content.

