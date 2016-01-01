Le Figaro Selects Brightcove Video Cloud to Power Mobile-ready News and Entertainment Channel

BOSTON and PARIS, April 15, 2014 – Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Le Figaro, France's first national newspaper, has selected the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform to power the mobile version of its news and entertainment channel Le Figaro TV. According to Le Figaro, nearly a third of its website traffic comes from mobile devices, and Le Figaro is now able to extend the reach of its growing library of self-produced, advertising-supported videos to viewers across mobile devices.

According to Le Figaro, Le Figaro TV offers original, on-demand content, with approximately 70 four-minute videos uploaded every day—ranging from political interviews to daily news round-ups and music reviews. Taking advantage of the Brightcove Video Cloud Smart Player technology, Le Figaro TV is accessible across a wide range of devices, ensuring a reliable and consistent viewing experience across PCs, smartphones and tablets. In addition, by taking advantage of Video Cloud's ability to seamlessly integrate with leading advertising networks and servers, Le Figaro is able to deliver a much richer, more interactive advertising experience, which has resulted in a significant increase in revenue to date according to the publisher.

"We are seeing tremendous appetite for short-form content, and increasing demand from our readers to view video whenever and wherever suits them," said Bertrand Gie, managing director of new media at Le Figaro. "Since introducing video on the site two years ago, we grew our video traffic six-fold and have kept our audiences engaged, with more than 80 percent of viewers completing more than 50 percent of each video on Le Figaro TV. With Video Cloud, we're able to broaden the reach of our extensive library of on-demand video content, making it available on tablets and smartphones without compromising on quality or viewer experience."

Earlier this month, Le Figaro launched its first mobile app using Brightcove's mobile software development kits (SDKs) to make its video content available to iOS and Android devices. To date, the French news website says it has ingested 40 percent of its video inventory, with the full library to be made available for mobile before the end of the year.

"Le Figaro is breaking new ground with its investment in the production, distribution and monetization of broadcast-quality video content," said Luke Gaydon, vice president of media, EMEA, at Brightcove. "The publishing industry is a competitive landscape and Le Figaro's ability to constantly innovate, boost revenues and evolve in pace with its readership's changing consumption habits will continue to set it apart. We're excited to be working with Le Figaro as it builds on its online video success and uncovers new ways to provide viewers with original content on any platform or device."

