Brightcove Video Technology Boosts Internal and External Communications for Afcons, India’s Leading Infrastructure Company

BOSTON – July 9, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced that Afcons (a division of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group), is using Brightcove's video platform to enhance communications with employees and customers through short-form videos that highlight the company’s key projects. Afcons is one of India’s fastest growing infrastructure construction companies with a large presence in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Recognizing the need to boost awareness and tell a more engaging story, Afcons is using Brightcove’s video technology to showcase its infrastructure projects in a more visually appealing and secure way. Afcons is also leveraging video to enhance internal communications amongst employees, and actively using it for business development on its website.

Afcons chose Brightcove for its best-in-class video player, which offers superior playback experiences, an easy-to-use platform, and around-the-clock local support from a team based in India. Brightcove’s video technology provides Afcons with a seamless communications solution, as well as customization capabilities for most of its digital experiences.

“Brightcove has the best video technology in the market, and their platform includes all the capabilities needed to implement video into our business,” said Bivabasu Kumar, Head of Corporate Communications, Afcons. “The Brightcove platform is feature-rich and easy to use, and their local support team in India helped us create a thorough and effective video strategy. Their unique security features also ensure that our videos are safe and protected from online threats. As we continue to excel in making our infrastructure projects come to life through video, we’re excited to have Brightcove on board.”

“Video is the most powerful way to communicate to internal and external audiences, and we are excited to see Afcons continue to innovate and build more video into their communication strategies,” said Vinit Mehta, India Sales Director, Brightcove. “We pride ourselves on delivering best-in-class video technology to our customers, while also striving to provide accessible and insightful customer service so that businesses feel supported in their video endeavors. We’re thrilled to be the video platform of choice for Afcons, and can’t wait to see their brand come to life with video.”

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Limited (Afcons) is a part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is India’s leading engineering and construction conglomerate. With a turnover of $7.5bn, the Group has the experience of doing business in over 70 countries. Afcons, with a turnover of $1.25bn, has a diverse experience of on-time execution of over 350 infrastructure projects in more than 22 countries.

The company has successfully executed landmark infrastructure projects in areas of Rail, Metro, Highways, Bridges, Tunnels, Ports, Industrial projects, LNG, Hydropower & Water Works, and Oil & Gas. Overseas, Afcons has delivered over 50 infrastructure projects across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. In Africa alone, Afcons has a strong footprint in Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mauritania, Mozambique, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, and Zambia. In all its projects, Afcons works closely with local communities through engagement and development of local skills, and supporting them with specific needs, such as enhancing access to drinking water, healthcare, education, construction support, etc.

Afcons is ranked 9th globally in Marine and Port Facilities. It is also ranked 13th globally in the Bridges sector as per the latest Engineering News-Record (ENR), USA, survey. Afcons has had the distinction of being the only infrastructure company, in 2019, to win the Africa Best Employer Brand Award. The award is instituted by the World HRD Congress.

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.

Since Brightcove was established in 2004, we have consistently pushed boundaries to create a platform for people who are serious about video: one that is robust, scalable, and intuitive. Benefiting from a global infrastructure, unrivalled customer support, an extensive partner ecosystem, and relentless investment in R&D, Brightcove video sets the standard for professional grade video management, distribution, and monetization. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.