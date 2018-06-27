Brightcove Releases Asia OTT TV Research on OTT Adoption Preferences in Partnership with YouGov

Singapore, June 27, 2018 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced findings from its market study, Asia OTT Television Research Report 2018, in partnership with YouGov, an international data and analytics group, and conducted a study that polled 5,000 participants across Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

The purpose of study was to discover how consumers today are responding to OTT TV services, and investigate how viewers typically consume TV media, which platforms and devices they prefer, what factors motivate them to either sign up or unsubscribe, their payment preferences, and their tolerance for ads.

Ben Morrell, General Manager, Asia at Brightcove said, “Today, TV has evolved from a world of limited options to one of almost unlimited choices. It’s disrupting the idea of traditional broadcasting and redefining itself in the process, and streaming is the catalyst for this evolution. The future of TV is OTT and fundamentally, it will be defined by what the viewer wants, exerting a strong influence on how media companies package, deliver and monetise their content. For consumers, the switch between TV and mobile devices is relatively straightforward. The implication for service providers is, however, much greater. By uncovering country-specific consumer opinions about OTT services and preferences, we aim to provide some insights to our customer base of media companies, to help with their OTT strategy regardless of where they are in their OTT journey.”

Preview of the research in summary:

Thirty-five percent of viewers polled stated that they spend one to five hours per week watching content, while 21 percent stated they spend up to six to 10 hours per week.

Mobile access is one of the key drivers for OTT TV sign-ups and retention for 27 percent of consumers, given the mobile centricity of Asia markets.

Twenty-two percent of consumers stated they do not subscribe to OTT services because they simply do not have the time to watch.

Twenty-eight percent said that the value proposition was simply not strong enough for them to subscribe, while 19 percent said that they were satisfied with existing pay-TV services as a reason for not subscribing.

Once trial users convert to subscribers, four main factors play a role in their retention: accessibility on mobile, quality of experience on mobile, price, and content library.

For those that stated that they do not have a current subscription and have never subscribed in the past, the value proposition has to be significantly compelling for these consumers to sign-up: the price point cannot be too expensive and must be cheaper than existing pay TV services.

Twenty-nine percent of viewers polled also stated that free online streaming sites were the preferred platform to watch movies. Movies are the anchor content of these sites.

Asian consumers are happy to watch one to three ads. With OTT, the consumer general expectation is for more content and less ads, with 23 percent stating that they would rather pay a lower fee and watch some ads.

The full report can be downloaded at www.brightcove.com/ott

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About YouGov

YouGov is an international data and analytics group. Our core offering of opinion data is derived from our highly participative panel of five million people worldwide. We combine this continuous stream of data with our deep research expertise and broad industry experience into a systematic research and marketing platform.

Our suite of syndicated, proprietary data products includes YouGov BrandIndex, the daily brand perception tracker, and YouGov Profiles, our planning and segmentation tool. Our market-leading YouGov Omnibus provides a fast and cost-effective service for obtaining answers to research questions from both national and selected samples.

With 30 offices in 20 countries and panel members in 38 countries, YouGov has one of the world’s top ten international market research networks. For further information, visit https://ap.yougov.com/

