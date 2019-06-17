Brightcove Publishes Annual Asia Over-The-Top (OTT) TV Research Report On User Adoption, Payment, and Advertising Preferences

54 percent of ‘Lapsed’ OTT respondents plan to re-subscribe in the future, broadening market opportunities for providers

Singapore, June 17, 2019 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today published its annual Asia OTT TV market study, The 2019 Asia OTT Research Report, conducted with research partner YouGov, a global public opinion and data company. The study polled 9,000 participants across the following nine countries: Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The survey was designed to uncover insights into consumer preferences around OTT services, including subscription tiers and motivators driving subscriptions; how much consumers are willing to pay; their tolerance to advertising and ad-supported subscriptions; and openness to a shoppable TV experience post-programming. The report is co-sponsored by Evergent, a leading provider of cloud-based, user lifecycle management solutions for video service providers; and SpotX, a leading global video advertising and monetisation platform.

Key findings from the research include:

54 percent of ‘Lapsed’ respondents are planning to sign-up for OTT services again in the future, indicating there is a substantial opportunity to regain their business.

Greg Armshaw, Head of Sales, Asia at Brightcove, said, “The TV industry in Asia continues to be disrupted by a variety of OTT TV services and is shifting more to online video. It’s being defined by what the viewers want, how much they are willing to pay, and what kind of user experience viewers are demanding. There is a dearth of consumer research in this area and by uncovering country-specific consumer opinions and preferences about OTT services, we aim to provide insights and guidance to our customers. New and established media companies can benefit from this data and use it to shape their OTT strategies regardless of where they are in their journey.”

For analysis and more insight into the Asia OTT market, download the full report www.brightcove.com/ottasia2019.

