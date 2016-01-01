Brightcove to Provide Live and On-demand Video Streaming for 2012 NAB Show

BOSTON, April 5, 2012 -- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will use the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform for live and on-demand streaming of coverage from the 2012 NAB Show, April 14-19 in Las Vegas. Video Cloud will support “NAB Show Live!”, the video component of NABShow.com, which features live daily updates and on-demand highlights of keynote addresses, conference sessions, exhibits, and interviews from the show.

“NAB is working with Brightcove to make “NAB Show Live!” video content easily accessible on as many devices as possible,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president, Conventions and Business Operations at NAB. “Our goal is to generate excitement for the NAB Show experience to audiences everywhere, whether they’re following from halfway around the world or attending in person and simply want to catch up on news they may have missed.”

With Video Cloud, NAB can deliver HTML5 and Flash-based video seamlessly across desktops and devices, making it easy for non-attendees and attendees alike to keep track of news and developments from the show. Video Cloud Smart Players will also recognize what device a viewer is using to watch content and automatically deliver a video stream optimized for that screen, be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or connected TV.

“We are truly honored that NAB is using Video Cloud to bring the NAB Show to life for digital media innovators both in Las Vegas and around the world,” said Eric Elia, vice president of TV solutions at Brightcove. “Viewers can watch live updates from the show floor and the best interviews when and on what device they choose.”

Video Cloud provides a straightforward workflow for “NAB Show Live!”, which is critical given the fast-paced production environment and aggressive schedule. Numerous video packages are simultaneously created in multiple locations across the sprawling convention center, all of which can be uploaded into Video Cloud and published directly to the NAB Show Web site.

NAB Show will also produce a live wrap-up of the day’s events, which will be streamed in real-time through Video Cloud. Live encoding takes place through Digital Rapids encoders and the live stream is delivered in HD quality through the Akamai HD Network.

Brightcove is demonstrating the Video Cloud online video platform at the 2012 NAB Show in booth SL10505. To arrange a demonstration or schedule a meeting, please contact us at nab@brightcove.com. Tune in to “NAB Show Live!” at 4:30 pm PST starting Sunday, April 15 through Wednesday, April 18, at www.nabshow.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform. More than 3,800 customers in over 50 countries rely on Video Cloud to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 14-19 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest electronic media show covering filmed entertainment and the development, management and delivery of content across all mediums. With more than 90,000 attendees from 151 countries and 1,500+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for digital media and entertainment. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, the NAB Show is home to the solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. Complete details are available at www.nabshow.com.

News media registration is now available for NAB Show.

