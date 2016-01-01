Brightcove Hires Veteran Media Executive to Head Its European Sales Operations

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the hiring of Allen Dickson as vice president of media, EMEA. Dickson will lead the Media business in Europe, which includes responsibility for new and existing Media business across the region.

Dickson brings 15 years of experience working with European customers in executive roles at technology and digital media companies like RealNetworks, Rhapsody (Napster), and Nielsen. Previous to joining Brightcove, Dickson spent 10 years in a variety of leadership roles at RealNetworks, a provider of Internet streaming media delivery software and services. In his most recent role, Dickson was vice president of media entertainment for RealNetworks in Europe and worked with a broad spectrum of mobile customers to deliver digital music services. Focusing on the distribution and adoption of the new personal media cloud service, Dickson worked to resolve the complexity of video while pioneering story creation automation by intelligently combining location, photos, video, and music.

“We are thrilled to have Allen on board to oversee our existing business while working to aggressively grow our Media business in Europe. Throughout his career, Allen has continually proven his ability to build teams across the region and execute on goals,” Mark Blair, senior vice president, international at Brightcove, said. “He brings an impressive track record with vast knowledge and experience in the video ecosystem including codecs, encoding, streaming and player software technology. As we continue take this journey with our media customers to improve the user experience, reduce costs, and increase revenue potential, we look forward to harnessing Allen’s experience.”

“After multiple leadership positions at RealNetworks, I am excited to be making the move to Brightcove to lead the Media Business in Europe,” Dickson said. “As the demand for streaming video and delivering TV-like experiences grows stronger than ever, I look forward to working with the team across the region and globally to deliver truly unique experiences for our customers while working to address the challenges at hand.”

