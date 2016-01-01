Brightcove Continues Expansion and Momentum in EMEA with New Customer Wins and Executive Leadership

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., February 2, 2011 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced its continued momentum and expansion in EMEA with the addition of Robert Raiola to the company’s executive team in EMEA, as well as major new customer wins with L’Express and Le Figaro Group in France. Raiola joins Brightcove as senior marketing director for EMEA, and will be responsible for driving the company’s marketing strategy as Brightcove continues to deepen its investment in the region.

Raiola joins Brightcove on the heels of tremendous growth and new customer acquisition for the company in EMEA in 2010, including L’Express, a popular French weekly news magazine, and Le Figaro Group, one of the leading media groups in France that is using the Brightcove platform across its digital brands, including www.lefigaro.fr, the biggest news website in France. Le Figaro Group will roll out Brightcove on additional sites in the coming months, including TVMag.com, JournalDesFinances.com, Sport24.com and Evene.fr. Brightcove also launched new country headquarters in Spain and France last year to meet the fast-growing customer demand in each country, as well as continued to expand its existing operations in the UK and Germany.

“Last year was another banner year for Brightcove in EMEA, as we continued to see tremendous interest and demand throughout the region amongst major media organizations and brand marketers,” said Jeff Whatcott, Brightcove senior vice president of marketing. “As we look toward another successful year in 2011, the addition of Robert to our fast-growing EMEA team will be instrumental in driving our sales and marketing initiatives forward. His market expertise spans across enterprises, creative professionals and consumers, which is crucial as use cases for online video continue to expand across all industries throughout the world.”

Raiola comes to Brightcove from Avanquest Software, where he served as the managing director for France and EMEA product marketing director. Prior to Avanquest, Raiola spent eight years at Adobe, most recently as the company’s EMEA marketing senior director where he was responsible for managing all marketing and communication activities in EMEA and supporting sales across all EMEA markets. During this time, Adobe Europe became the fastest growing region in the world for the company. Raiola also served as the Southern Europe field marketing director for Adobe. Previously, Raiola spent 11 years at Microsoft where he held numerous roles, including France consumer division director and large accounts sales manager. He began his career as a sales representative for Xerox Corporation.

“I am very excited to join Brightcove at a time when EMEA continues to represent an area of significant growth for the company,” said Raiola. “In Europe, many organizations are looking for the best way to communicate and engage with their customers through online video. My objective is to expand our marketing efforts across the region to take advantage of this growing demand for online video platforms and accelerate Brightcove’s success and momentum in EMEA.”

Raiola will report to Vanessa Wade, Brightcove’s senior vice president of sales for EMEA and is based in Paris, France.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

Europe

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com

North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com