Brightcove Appoints Tomer Azenkot as Vice President of Americas Media Sales

BOSTON - August 10, 2017 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the appointment of Tomer Azenkot as vice president of Americas media sales. Azenkot joins the Americas team following standout success as vice president of Asia, where he grew regional revenue significantly over the past three years and expanded into critical new markets, including Thailand, Taiwan, and most recently, India. In his new role, Azenkot will oversee all new business sales and renewals for North and South America.

Azenkot joined Brightcove in 2014 to lead the team in Asia and to expand Brightcove’s presence in the region. During his time leading operations in Asia, Azenkot established Brightcove as the industry leader in the APAC region. He brings extensive knowledge and experience in the media and entertainment industry, along with an impressive record of building strong partnerships and relationships with large media companies. Prior to joining Brightcove, Azenkot was the general manager for Asia Pacific at Dalet Digital Media Systems, and held various sales engineering, product and project management positions in technology companies in the media space.

“Tomer has continually proven his ability to build exceptional teams and execute on strategy as he has demonstrated over the past few years leading our efforts in Asia,” Andrew Feinberg, acting CEO, Brightcove, said. “We are excited to have Tomer lead media sales efforts in the Americas, bringing his experience and knowledge of the industry to help us continue to execute and drive growth across the region.”

“After three years leading operations for Brightcove in APAC, I’m excited to be making the move to Boston to increase our footprint in the industry across both North and South America,” Azenkot said. “With the demand for video stronger than ever, I look forward to working with our team to deliver our customers unique video experiences while addressing the challenges they face.”



Ben Morrell has been named acting general manager for the Asia region and will oversee operations in the region. He comes with over 15 years of technology experience in the broadcast and online media space with stints at Nine Network Australia, BBC Television, and Grass Valley. Morrell joined Brightcove in 2014 to lead the sales engineering team in the region, and is primarily involved in providing solutions and strategy expertise across Asia.

