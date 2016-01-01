Brightcove and TubeMogul Partner to Provide Next Generation Online Video Analytics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and EMERYVILLE, CA, December 8, 2009—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, and TubeMogul, the leading distribution and analytics service for online video, today announced a strategic alliance to collaborate on next-generation technology that will increase the overall value of online video content by providing in-depth insight into viewer engagement and behavior. As part of the broad-based alliance, Brightcove has licensed TubeMogul’s InPlay technology to power the analytics in the Brightcove 4 platform and deliver flexible, best-in-class analytics to Brightcove’s worldwide customer base.

“In today’s new era of video ubiquity on the Web, all organizations need a deep understanding of how their video content is being consumed in order to generate additional value from their online video initiatives,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “Together with TubeMogul, we’re providing our worldwide customer base with access to next-generation analytics technologies that will help these organizations to deliver more impactful, engaging video content. We are proud to partner with TubeMogul given the company’s success and impressive analytics solutions, and we look forward to collaborating to deliver more advanced technologies and services in the future.”

Through this strategic alliance, Brightcove and TubeMogul now provide the most comprehensive solution for video publishing, distribution, and analytics to address the full spectrum of customer segments. Already a market leader amongst the largest media companies and brand marketers in the world, Brightcove’s recent introduction of Brightcove 4 brings the platform within reach for every professional website project or organization. Having established itself as the leading distribution and analytics platform for hundreds of thousands of independent content producers, interactive agencies, and Web marketers, TubeMogul is increasingly serving large consumer brands and other organizations. Together, the companies deliver centralized insight into online video initiatives that will enable customers to broaden and diversify their content and increase monetization opportunities.

“Our collaboration with Brightcove will help customers ranging from the largest media companies in the world to small brand marketers to optimize the performance of their video content and drive additional business value for their online video initiatives,” said Brett Wilson, chief executive officer and co-founder at TubeMogul. “These in-depth analytics and comprehensive statistics will directly impact the kind of video content that is being rolled out across some of the most popular Web properties in the world. Whether you’re a brand marketer or a media company, this partnership will help you to deliver better, more impactful video content.”

Brightcove and TubeMogul will collaborate on the development of new analytics offerings and premium products, giving organizations even greater control and insight into online video experiences. The alliance also provides a framework for co-marketing and sales activities between the two companies that will enable each partner to leverage their complementary customer bases and market positions.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 28 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About TubeMogul

TubeMogul is the first online video analytics and distribution company serving publishers large and small who need independent information about video performance on the Internet and automated upload to the Web’s top video sharing sites. TubeMogul’s analytic technology aggregates video-viewing data from multiple sources to give publishers improved understanding of when, where and how often videos are watched, track and compare what’s hot and what’s not, measure the impact of marketing campaigns, gather competitive intelligence, and share the data with colleagues or friends. For sites that host their own video, TubeMogul offers tracking far beyond the traditional metric of video “views.” TubeMogul InPlay, which can be set up in any Flash video player within minutes, tracks rich viewership metrics such as audience engagement, attention span and site performance – all in real-time.

Press Contacts

North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com

David Burch

david@tubemogul.com

510-653-0501

Europe

Stephen Orr

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4056

stephen.orr@axicom.com