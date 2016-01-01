Brightcove and Ektron Partner to Streamline Online Video Publishing and Web Content Management for Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, CA - March 28, 2011 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, and Ektron, a provider of web content management, social software and marketing optimization solutions, today announced an expanded partnership and integration that will streamline the online video publishing and content management process for thousands of customers around the world. Through the partnership, joint customers will be able to easily incorporate high-quality, branded video experiences into their online properties and marketing campaigns through a new Brightcove widget for the Ektron platform, while also taking advantage of the full features of the Ektron solution.

“This is an exciting partnership that makes it easy for customers to take advantage of the most advanced online video platform and Web content management system in a fully integrated way,” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “Now thousands of marketers around the world can execute state-of-the-art video campaigns with the same efficiency as any other aspect of building and maintaining their websites and marketing campaigns.”

Through the partnership, joint customers can leverage Brightcove’s best-of-breed media transcoding, management and publishing tools without leaving the Ektron user interface. Users can simply drag-and-drop a Brightcove widget into a site, page, or marketing campaign, creating a rich platform that can fuse text, audio, images and video into a transformative Web experience. Ektron also supports inserting Brightcove’s player embed codes manually for more customized video experiences.

“We are very happy to continue leveraging our technology partnership with Brightcove to support our customers in delivering online media content” said Bill Rogers, founder and CEO of Ektron. “Ektron selects only the best platforms to partner and integrate with, and Brightcove is a fundamental part of our digital strategy.”

One customer that is already taking advantage of the new integration with Brightcove and Ektron is Massachusetts-based Lahey Clinic, a physician-led, non-profit group practice with nearly 450 physicians and more than 4,000 nurses, therapists and other support staff.

“Part of Lahey Clinic’s mission is to promote health and wellness in the communities we serve,” said Scott Hartman, senior vice president of Communications and Marketing at Lahey Clinic. “Ektron and Brightcove give us the ability to introduce primary care physicians to our patients, tell the story of Lahey Clinic, allow patients and their families to share their experiences, and for Lahey to educate the public on health issues. Ektron and Brightcove make it far easier to communicate to our audiences through online video and allow us to concentrate on providing superior health care for every patient.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Ektron

By integrating web content management (WCM), marketing optimization and social software, Ektron’s software and solutions improve operational efficiency, drive revenue growth and build customer loyalty. Ektron empowers marketers to create, publish and optimize web content that engages, converts and retains customers. Developers benefit from Ektron's extensibility and commitment to the Microsoft .NET framework. Headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, with offices in Australia, Canada, Singapore and the United Kingdom, Ektron has more than 8,000 customers worldwide including Carnegie Hall, Diageo, Home Depot, International Chamber of Commerce, Kodak, Microsoft, NASDAQ, National Health Services UK, Saint-Gobain, The Law Society, and the University of Notre Dame. For more information, please visit www.ektron.com, www.ektron.co.uk or www.ektron.com.au.

Press Contacts

North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com

Nicole Rogers

Ektron, Inc.

603.589.5288

nicole.rogers@ektron.com

Kyla Ruane

PAN Communications for Ektron

978.474.1900

ektron@pancomm.com

Europe

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com