Brightcove Achieves Support Staff Excellence Certification From TSIA for 5th Year in a Row

BOSTON, October 16, 2018 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the company has been recognized by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) as a Certified Support Staff Excellence Center at the Technology and Services World Conference in Las Vegas. This is the fifth year in a row Brightcove has received this distinction from TSIA.

Support Staff Excellence (SSE), offered by TSIA and delivered by Miller Heiman Group, is a powerful staff development program that enables the delivery of a superior customer service experience through the development of the most critical service delivery resource a company has: its people. The Certified Support Staff Excellence Center designation leverages performance metrics that ensure the entire service organization's staff internalizes key elements of the training program and can improve their interactions with customers on a sustained level.

"Every single day at Brightcove we push and drive the Global Support Organization to deliver a best-in-class experience for every customer, on every inquiry,” Denise Grimley, senior vice president, Customer Experience, Brightcove said. “This award is a symbol of our obsession with our customers and the dedication we have, day in and day out, to ensure the best possible experience for them. While we will take a moment to relish with the team in this achievement, tomorrow we will roll up our sleeves and up our game to continue to exceed next year."

"By going through this rigorous evaluation and certification process, Brightcove has demonstrated its dedication to excellence and an unparalleled commitment to its customers,” said Thomas Lah, executive director of TSIA. “We’re honored to recognize its achievement."

About TSIA

The Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to advancing the business of technology services. Technology services organizations large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, exceptional peer networking opportunities, and high-profile certification and awards programs. TSIA corporate members represent the world’s top technology companies as well as scores of innovative small and midsize businesses in four major markets: enterprise IT & telecom, consumer technology, healthcare & healthcare IT, and industrial equipment & technology.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contact:

Brightcove

Meredith Duhaime

PR Manager

Press@brightcove.com