Jeff Ray brings a decades-long track record of technology leadership and accomplishments as a CEO and senior executive. He has excelled in executive leadership roles at multiple enterprise technology companies of scale, including Ellucian, Ventyx (acquired by ABB), DS SolidWorks, Progress Software, Compuware, and IBM. Jeff has demonstrated an ability to enhance go-to-market strategies, scale enterprises, and expand business opportunities at global technology companies. Jeff earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Texas A&M University.
Robert Noreck has more than 20 years of financial experience in a wide range of of technology and software companies. He joined Brightcove in 2011. Most recently, Mr. Noreck held positions at other Boston-based companies such as Fidelity Investments, BostonCoach, and City Year. He received his BS degree with a concentration in Finance from Binghamton University and holds an MBA from the F.W. Olin School of Business at Babson College.
Jennifer leads the marketing organization at Brightcove, encompassing product marketing, demand generation, and marketing communications, and is responsible for operational execution on a global level. Smith is an international marketing executive who brings more than 20 years of experience in global technology companies to Brightcove. She is recognized for her leadership skills in go-to-market strategy and has a proven track record of making improvements across product, sales, and marketing for public and private companies. Most recently, she served as CMO at Alfresco Software (recently acquired by Hyland), where she led the transformation of the company’s positioning from technology vendor to platform solution provider, managing all aspects of marketing.
Prior to joining Alfresco, Smith was CMO of Software AG, an enterprise software company with more than 10,000 customers in over 70 countries. Prior to that, she served as the CMO of Globoforce, and as Senior Vice President and CMO of Avid Technology and Progress Software. She also held senior marketing roles at Information Builders, PeopleSoft and Microsoft.
Namita Dhallan leads the product management, engineering, and operations functions at Brightcove. Bringing deep engineering experience and market insight, Namita is responsible for driving Brightcove's product innovation and delivering world-class video solutions to organizations around the world.
Namita is a proven leader in the high tech world. Prior to her work with Brightcove, Namita was Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Ellucian where she led engineering, product management, and cloud ops/dev ops. She was previously Executive Vice President Product Strategy and Engineering at Deltek. Prior to that, Namita held several positions in product management and product development at Blue Yonder. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the University of Maryland College Park.
David is Brightcove's Chief Legal Officer. He manages the company's global legal affairs, as well as its governance, compliance, and privacy programs. David also handles the executive management of Brightcove’s Support and Customer Success organizations and leads a number of important cross-company initiatives.
David joined Brightcove in 2007 as the company's VP of Business and Legal Affairs. In addition to leading our commercial legal dealings, he was also responsible for negotiating many of the company's significant business relationships. Prior to his current role, David held the title of General Counsel and Global Privacy Officer.
Before joining Brightcove, David was a partner in the Media & IP practice of Boston law firm Prince Lobel. Before that, he was an associate at Hill & Barlow, also located in Boston. Prior to his tenure in private practice, David was a law clerk for a federal district judge in Connecticut.
David received his JD from Northeastern University School of Law and his BA in Economics from The George Washington University.
Amee Desjourdy joins Brightcove from Quanterix, where she served as their Chief People and Culture Officer. Prior to Quanterix, Amee was the Chief Human Resources Officer for Global Partners LP, a Fortune 500 listed corporation specializing in petroleum products and renewable fuels distribution. In this role she was responsible for developing and delivering a comprehensive HR strategy, supporting several thousand employees and leading an HR team located across multiple US locations.
Amee brings significant experience building, integrating and developing US-based and global teams in support of both acquisitive and organic business growth. Throughout her career, she has helped create unique and dynamic company cultures, specifically during times of rapid growth or change. Amee is a graduate of The University of Massachusetts at Amherst where she received a BA in Sociology.
Michael joins Brightcove following a 19-year career with IBM. Most recently, he was the Vice President of Business and Corporate Development for the IBM Security Division, the leading worldwide provider of enterprise security products and services. As one of the founding members of the division, Michael managed the reseller channels organization, the development of the technology partners ecosystem and strategic alliances, technology licensing. Prior to this, Michael had similar responsibilities within IBM Rational Software and IBM Lotus.
Michael is an experienced corporate development executive who has led a significant number of business and technology acquisitions, IP licensing, divestiture agreements across several industries and multiple companies over his career.
Brian Froehling leads Brightcove’s global sales operations and channel development. Froehling joined Brightcove in 2019 as the Senior Vice President of Americas Sales, where he was responsible for leading the sales, business development, channel, and customer success organizations.
Prior to Brightcove, Brian was Vice President of Sales, for CA Technologies overseeing operations ranging from DevOps and Agile to Security solutions. Previously, he spent four years at Pivotal Software, leading its East Coast Sales team and helping to cultivate and grow the organization from the inception of its key product line to a successful IPO in 2018. Prior to those roles, Froehling held various leadership positions at Symantec Technologies.
Froehling has a BS in Finance from The University of Florida and is an Alumnus of Harvard Business School.
Deb Richards leads Brightcove’s global customer success team including support, enablement, and onboarding. Richards is responsible for understanding and advocating for the needs of Brightcove global customers to ensure long-term success and retention with a focus on building and setting customer expectations for an exceptional experience.
Deb has more than 20 years of expertise in leading global customer success, retention, operations and support organizations for technology and SaaS organizations. Throughout her career, she has held global VP roles at Progress Software, Acronis, Brainshark, Tracelink and most recently Plex systems and has demonstrated success in building exceptional customer experiences.
Deborah Besemer brings 30 years of software industry experience and was most recently the CEO of Gemvara from May 2009 through Feb 2010. Previously she was the President and CEO of BrassRing, a leading provider of talent management solutions. Under her leadership, revenues grew consistently, from $1 million in revenue to $40 million until she oversaw the sale of the company to Kenexa Corp. for $115 million. Prior to joining BrassRing, Deborah was president of Systemsoft Corporation and spent more than a decade at Lotus Development, where she managed worldwide field operations with revenues in excess of $1.3 billion and more than 4,000 employees in 46 countries.
Deborah is a former Chairperson of the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (formerly Mass Software Council) and served on the Board of Trustees for 9 years. She served on the University of Massachusetts High Tech Executive Council, and The New England Small Business Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. She is also currently serving on the board of directors at Gemvara. Formerly, she served as board director at Double-Take Software, Bullhorn, My Perfect Gig, Kubisoft, Inc. and Eprise Corporation
Kristin Frank is a well-respected and highly seasoned media, and data industry thought leader, transformational executive, and current CEO at AdPredictive, a software company behind the industry's most powerful customer intelligence platform. Before AdPredictive, Kristin's career spanned over 23 years at Viacom, Inc., in multiple roles. Most recently, she served as COO of MTV, overseeing revenue, strategy, and operations for a $1.8B portfolio and spearheaded a turnaround, brand reinvention, digital and social media innovation, and market growth.
Prior to MTV, she served as Executive Vice President of Viacom Music and Entertainment's Connected Content Division, where she transformed consumer product, data, engineering, and content resulting in a doubling of revenue. During her time at Viacom, she also held positions as General Manager for MTV and VH1 Digital, Chief Operating Officer of LOGO TV and Regional Vice President of Content Distribution and Marketing. Kristin's career began in finance working for Heller Financial which was acquired by GE.
Kristin was honored as Variety's Power Women of New York, the Most Powerful Women in Cable, and received the Top Women in Digital: Corporate Visionary Award. Kristin currently serves as the Board Director for Gaia, Inc. and Cornerstone Capital, Inc. Formerly she served as board director at Gaiam sold to Sequential Brands in 2016. She received her BBA in Finance from the University of Iowa.
Gary Haroian brings significant senior executive and board director experience from more than three decades of service with a number of leading software and technology companies. Haroian has held numerous senior executive positions throughout his career, including serving as the chief financial officer of Bowstreet and Concord Communications and in various roles at Stratus Computer, including chief executive officer, chief operating officer and chief financial officer. In addition, he currently serves on the board of directors of Aspen Technology, and has previously served on the boards of directors of several technology companies, including PhaseForward and Unica.
Diane Hessan is a successful entrepreneur, marketer and author. She is currently CEO of Salient Ventures, an investment and advisory company with a portfolio of angel investments focused on Boston technology companies. Prior to Salient, she was CEO of Startup Institute, which is dedicated to helping people transform their careers to succeed in the exciting innovation economy.
Diane has received many honors, including the Pinnacle Award from the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, the Most Admired CEO award and Boston Power 50 award from the Boston Business Journal, Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year (National Finalist), the Northstar Award from Springboard, the Great Boston Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year, and a range of Best Boss citations. In 2014, she was inducted into the Babson Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs and she received the Asper Award for Global Entrepreneurship from Brandeis.
Diane serves on the boards of Tufts University, Mass Challenge, Panera, Eastern Bank, CoachUp, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and is Special Advisor to Datapoint Capital, a leading early-stage venture firm. She received her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and her B.A. in Economics from Tufts University. She has 2 grown daughters, and is also founder of The Sound Bytes, an a cappella group that sings about business.
Scott Kurnit is an investor and advisor focused on the digital ecosystem.
Kurnit founded and served as chairman and CEO of About, Inc. as it grew to a public market value of $1.7 billion and was the fifth largest of all Web properties. About invented or popularized important Internet staples such as blogging, content SEO and contextual pay-per-click advertising. He sold About US to Primedia for $724 million. About was then owned by the New York Times Company and IAC.
Kurnit has founded four companies, holds four patents, led the team that embedded the first Web browser into an online service, started the first Pay Per View cable network, and co-led the team that implemented the first use of national caller ID. He was also the youngest program director in the PBS system and served as program director for Qube, the world’s first fully interactive cable system.
He was president of Showtime Event Television when it generated the largest one night gross in the entertainment business and aired the first rock concert (broadcast in 70 countries) from the former Soviet Union.
He has been a filmmaker, TV director, station program manager, marketer, and CEO. He has worked at the highest levels of Warner, Viacom, News Corp., PBS, IBM, and MCI companies.
Ritcha Ranjan is the Director of Product Management for Google Finance. While at Google, she has also worked on GSuite, Google Wallet, Adwords Editor, and Mobile search products. In particular, she was the director of the product management team that took Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Sites and Keep from consumer and education-focused products to one used by enterprises all over the world, helping them with their digital transformation. Ritcha is a co-founder of an educational not for profit company, Five Pumpkins, and has previously worked at Microsoft in the Speech Group, leading the Speech SDK product management team and Yahoo! as a Product Marketing Manager. She holds several patents and has won a Google Founder’s Award for her product work. Ritcha currently serves on the Product Management Hiring Committee and Promotion Committee at Google. She has an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Waterloo in Canada.
Dr. Tsedal Neeley has been a professor at the Harvard Business School since 2007 and has been the Naylor Fitzhugh Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School since 2018. Dr. Neeley heads the required Leadership and Organizational Behavior course in the MBA program and co-chairs the executive offering, Leading Global Businesses.
Dr. Neeley has also chaired faculty recruitment. She serves on the Board of Directors of Harvard Business Publishing, the Partnership Inc., and is a member of Rakuten Inc.’s Advisory Board. Dr. Neeley is the author of several books, articles, and cases focused on the virtualization of work, globalization, and digital transformation. She received her B.A. in Communication from Boston College, an Ed.M. in Human Development Psychology from Harvard University and a Ph.D. from Stanford University in Management Science and Engineering, specializing in Work, Technology, and Organizations.
Tom Wheeler has extensive experience in both the public and private telecommunications sector. He is currently a Visiting Fellow at the Brookings Institution and is a Shorenstein Fellow for Media and Democracy at the Harvard Kennedy School. Tom served as the Chairman of the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) from 2013 to 2017, and immediately prior to this appointment served on President Obama’s Intelligence Advisory Board.
Prior to his government service, Tom was Managing Director at Core Capital Partners, a venture capital firm investing in early stage IP-based companies. Also in the private sector, he is CEO of the Shiloh Group, a strategy development and private investment company specializing in telecommunications services. As a testament to the breadth and scope of his contributions, Tom is the only person to be selected to both the Cable Television Hall of Fame and the Wireless Hall of Fame.
Tom received his BA from The Ohio State University, where he was a recipient of its Alumni Medal.